NHTSA opens probe into Tesla Model Y vehicles after reports of steering wheels completely detaching while driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday it is opening a preliminary investigation into 120,000 2023 Model Y after two reports of steering wheels completely detaching while driving.

The auto safety regulator said both vehicles were at low mileage when the incidents occurred and delivered to owners missing the retaining bolt that attaches the steering heel to the steering column. The agency is opening a preliminary investigation to assess the "scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition."







