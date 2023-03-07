China to restructure sci-tech ministry to reach self-reliance faster

China will restructure its science and technology ministry to better allocate resources for tackling challenges in key technologies and to move faster towards self-reliance, the official state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The announcement comes amid repeated calls from China's paramount leader Xi Jinping urged the country to reduce its dependence on foreign technology amid a growing list of U.S. export controls that have hit many Chinese firms and industries.

The restructuring of the central government ministry was included in a reform plan of state institutions submitted to parliament.



