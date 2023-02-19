WhatsApp: interesting new functions introduced

In WhatsApp, it is normal for you to discover different tricks that allow you to make the most of the application, and the application introduced new ones for users.

1-Attach a title to your documents

Now everyone will be able to send or forward photos, videos, GIFs and Word, Excel, PDF documents, etc., with a caption or description, something that could only be done with images and videos.

To use the function, just update WhatsApp on Google Play or the App Store, open the application, enter any chat, press the clip icon located at the bottom right, go for the "Document" option, and a field will be enabled of text for you to place a title.

2-Longer group titles and descriptions

The titles and descriptions of a WhatsApp group had a fairly low limit, they were 75 and 512 characters respectively, however, they have increased that number to 100 and 2048, something that will allow administrators add more detailed information about the purpose of the chat.

To change the title, enter the conversation you are administrating.

Press the title and then the dots that are located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one called "Change subject" and add a 100-character title.

For the descriptions, enter the group chat and press its title.

Then, click on the "Add a group description" section.

Write up to 2048 characters.

3-Picture in Picture mode

Basically it is a tool that will help you navigate through other applications outside of WhatsApp without the application's camera being disabled during the course of a video call.

With the introduction of these new features and functions, WhatsApp continues to improve itself as a leader in messaging technology and communication solutions.