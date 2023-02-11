Russian cargo ship brings supplies to International Space Station

An unmanned Russian cargo ship, the Roscosmos Progress 83, arrived at the International Space Station after a two-day journey, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.



The spacecraft was launched on Thursday from Kazakhstan. It brought almost three tons of supplies, including food, water and fuel to the crew.



The seven-person crew were given soups, meat and fish as well as juices, milk, tea and coffee. There were also dried fruits, biscuits and nuts.



In addition to the crew supplies, the spacecraft brought new equipment for scientific experiments.