Gmail creator says ChatGPT could overtake Google in two years

Paul Buccheit, the creator of Gmail, believes that ChatGPT could potentially overtake Google within two years, potentially eliminating its most profitable product, Search.

According to him, even if Google manages to stay ahead of the curve in terms of AI technology, its implementation of this technology could still destroy the most valuable aspect of its business.

Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.



Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022

ChatGPT, created by OpenAI in November 2022, has become a widely discussed topic. It is an AI-powered chatbot that is programmed to communicate in a natural way.

The response generated by the chatbot has been incredibly realistic, leading to a significant increase in its usage around the world. This has prompted OpenAI to consider developing a paid version of the program.

In response to the surge in the chatbot industry, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly declared a "code red" and requested assistance from Larry Page and Sergey Brin to speed up the progress of artificial intelligence projects.

According to the New York Times, the company is set to present an improved version of its search engine with chatbot features this year, with more information expected at this year's Google I/O developer conference.

Additionally, Google is reportedly working on over 20 AI products to compete with ChatGPT.