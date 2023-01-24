Microsoft extends partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

US-based global tech giant Microsoft announced Monday it has extended its partnership with ChatGPT-maker and artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory OpenAI.

The multi-year, multibillion dollar partnership follows Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021 in its efforts to continue research and development of AI that is safe.

Microsoft said it has worked to build multiple supercomputing systems powered by its cloud service Azure, which it uses to train all of its AI models, while Azure will continue to serve as OpenAI's exclusive provider.

"Learning from real-world use-and incorporating those lessons-is a critical part of developing powerful AI systems that are safe and useful. Scaling that use also ensures AI's benefits can be distributed broadly," the company said in a statement.

OpenAI said it trained a model called ChatGPT that interacts in a conversational way, as its dialogue format makes it possible to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.