META TO DECIDE QUICKLY ON LIFTING TRUMPS BAN FROM FACEBOOK

DPA TECH Published January 18,2023

The social media platforms Facebook and Instagram will decide "quickly" about whether to reinstate the accounts of former US president Donald Trump.



Nick Clegg, the president of global affairs for Facebook parent Meta, explained on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that Trump's suspension had been imposed in January 2021, following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.



He pointed out that the ban had only been imposed for two years, indicating that the Republican politician would be allowed back on. He said Meta had an obligation to allow controversial discussions on its platforms.



Meta had previously said a decision could come as early as January 7.



Democrats in the US have urged Meta to extend the ban on the grounds that Trump continues to spread misinformation and positions harmful to democracy.



Two months ago, Trump launched his campaign to return to the White House in 2024.



Twitter allowed Trump back in November after US billionaire Elon Musk took over the company. However, Trump has so far remained loyal to the conservative platform Truth Social, which he himself founded. He has around 4.6 million followers there.





