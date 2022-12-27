Google launches 'Code Red' to create ChatGPT alternative: Times

According to a report from The New York Times, Google has declared a "Code Red" in response to the threat posed by the AI chatbot ChatGPT and other similar AI-driven chatbots to its dominance in the search industry.

Declaring Code Red is a serious measure for Google, similar to "pulling the fire alarm," as ChatGPT is able to provide extensive information on a wide range of topics and even compose essays and poems, pushing the limits of traditional search engines.

Google's Code Red project aims to develop a rival to ChatGPT in order to maintain its dominance in the search industry.

In response to the threat posed by ChatGPT, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has asked the company's employees to take action. Additionally, Google employees are being asked to develop A.I. products that can generate art and other visuals.

The tech giant is set to host a conference in May, and all teams within the company have been tasked to create and launch new AI prototypes and products before then.

Google's future

Google's plan to address ChatGPT and other AI chatbots is unclear. However, the tech giant must decide whether to improve its search engine or create a standalone AI chatbot. The executives at Google have cautioned that the industry will not wait for them and they must move quickly.

According to a memo seen by The Times, Google is worried about the implications of its AI on society, and the company's executives have said it is simpler for smaller firms to implement their advanced AI technology.

One of Google's plans is to make its chatbot technology available as a cloud computing service to external businesses, while limiting its prototypes to half a million users.

However, incorporating search technology into the chatbot may cause users to avoid accessing Google search pages, reducing the company's ad-generated revenue.

Amr Awadallah, a former Google and Yahoo employee, claims that this presents a problem for Google's business model as "If Google provides the perfect answer for each query, there will be no clicks on ads."