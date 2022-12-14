Twitter bans account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet

Twitter suspended a popular account Wednesday that was tracking the private jet of the company's CEO Elon Musk.

Those who visited the @ElonJet profile were greeted with: "Account suspended: Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

The popular bot account was run by Jack Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, who previously claimed that the account's visibility was "limited/restricted to a severe degree internally."

The account, which amassed more than half a million followers, was tracking Musk's plane's location using public data.

The suspension came one month after Musk underscored his dedication to "free speech" in a tweet.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," he wrote.