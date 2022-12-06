Amazon offering $2 per month for allowing company monitor phones

Amazon is offering customers $2 per month in exchange for allowing the company to monitor their phone's internet traffic.

Amazon has launched a new invite-only Ad Verification program in which it tracks the ads that participants see, where they see them, and when they are viewed.

This includes both Amazon's own ads and third-party ads on the platform. The goal of the program is to use the data to offer customers more personalized ad experiences based on their previous purchases, according to Amazon.

"Your participation will help brands offer better products and make ads from Amazon more relevant,"Amazon wrote, in its Shopper Panel FAQ.

The $2 reward is only available to Amazon users who have been invited to participate in the Ad Verification program.

Customers who were not invited can join a waitlist and may have the opportunity to join the program later, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

The spokesperson declined to disclose how Amazon selects participants for the program.