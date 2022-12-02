Cyberattack briefly takes down Swedish armed forces website

A cyberattack paralyzed the website of the Swedish Armed Forces for about 10 minutes on Thursday.



Such cyber attacks against Swedish government agencies are common but rarely have significant effects, Swedish officials said on Friday.



The attack was quickly warded off because defensive measures succeeded, according to the Swedish Armed Forces.



"The incident did not affect the armed forces," Swedish Armed Forces spokesperson Peder Ohlsson said in a statement.



He said the only impact was that users were briefly unable to reach the website.



The Swedish Armed Forces declined to comment on who might be behind the attack, citing security concerns.

