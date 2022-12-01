Valve to give away Steam Deck every minute during Game Awards

Valve is enticing viewers of the upcoming Game Awards by offering a chance to win a 512GB Steam Deck console every minute during the live airing of the event.

To be eligible, you must watch the show on Steam TV beginning at 7:30PM ET and register on the giveaway's official page.

There is a caveat to this too, as if you are not located in the US, Canada, UK, or the EU, you will not be able to participate in the draw.

Only those who have made a purchase on Steam between November 14th, 2021 and November 14th, 2022 will also be eligible to enter to win a Steam Deck.

Watch #TheGameAwards live on Steam next Thursday and you could win a FREE Steam Deck!



Valve is giving away a free Steam Deck a MINUTE to a viewer watching the show to celebrate!



More details here on the Steam Deck Drop.https://t.co/9uYdcu1GzD pic.twitter.com/aRZTQC8Biq — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 30, 2022

Valve will be randomly selecting a winner every minute for the duration of the event, which is expected to last two-and-a-half hours. This means that over a hundred Steam Decks will be given away.

The 2022 Game Awards will be available to viewers both online and in select cities in the US, Canada and other regions in the form of a special "IMAX Experience."

This year's event will include a new category for best adaptation, recognizing projects that have translated games into movies, TV shows, podcasts and books.