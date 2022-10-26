NASA instrument detects over 50 methane ‘super-emitters’ from space

Imaging of a methane plume at least 3 miles (4.8 km) long rising from a major landfill, where methane is a byproduct of decomposition, south of Tehran, Iran, captured by NASA's orbital imaging spectrometer, is overlaid on a satellite photo (REUTERS)

An orbital NASA instrument has detected over 50 methane "super-emitters" from space, the U.S. space agency announced on Tuesday.

Since the installation of the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) on the International Space Station in July, "super-emitters" were detected in the Southwestern U.S., Central Asia, and the Middle East, NASA said in a statement.

Super-emitters are facilities, equipment, and other infrastructure, typically in the fossil-fuel, waste, or agriculture sectors, that emit methane at high rates.

"Reining in methane emissions is key to limiting global warming. This exciting new development will not only help researchers better pinpoint where methane leaks are coming from, but also provide insight on how they can be addressed-quickly," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, adding that EMIT is proving to be a "critical tool" to measure potent greenhouse gas and stop it at the source.

Furthermore, David Thompson, EMIT's instrument scientist, said: "It's a unique capability that will raise the bar on efforts to attribute methane sources and mitigate emissions from human activities."