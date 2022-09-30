News Tech Google plans to build data centre near Berlin

DPA TECH Published September 30,2022 Subscribe

Internet giant Google has set its sights on a commercial site just 20 kilometres south of the BER Airport to build a data centre for the greater Berlin-Brandenburg area.



The information published by the Maerkische Allgemeine newspaper on Friday was confirmed by a Google spokesperson.



The possible data centre would be build on around 30 hectares of land in the Schenkendorf district of Mittenwalde between the L30 and A13 highways.



Google spokesperson Ralf Bremer said the company had initiated the purchase of a plot in Mittenwalde and was examining further options in the region.



"Further steps are necessary before the final takeover. Still, we are pleased to be moving forward with our plans in Berlin-Brandenburg," the spokesperson said.



There is reportedly no development permit yet which allows the construction of the potential data centre. There is also no firm commitment from local energy supply companies which would be needed to supply the facility.



Google is keeping its options open and wants to start on construction dependent on demand for its so-called cloud services in the Berlin-Brandenburg area.



Brandenburg's Minister of Economic Affairs, Work and Energy, Jörg Steinbach, expects a positive economic impact in the region. "This is good news beyond city limits, Brandenburg and Berlin will benefit from this."





