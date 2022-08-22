Zuckerberg responds to Meta criticisms with redesign

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of the Meta, seems disturbed because of the people making fun of the graphics of his new metaverse, Horizon Worlds.

While the graphics of the metaverse seemed a bit dated in the post he shared some time ago, where he presented his project in France and Spain, he recently shared another post talking about the "real" capacity of the metaverse.

"Major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics coming soon. I'll share more at Connect. Also, I know the photo I posted earlier this week was pretty basic -- it was taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly," Zuckerberg said in the post.

Kotaku, on the other hand, had an interesting comment on the issue, saying that "Problem was, the graphics were comparable to what you'd expect from a children's game like Roblox, not from a multi-billion dollar company's efforts to shape our collective virtual future."