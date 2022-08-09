Dinlebi app ready to serve German audiobook lovers

Seeking to bring a breath of fresh air to the audiobook industry, Türkiye's Dinlebi audiobook platform has begun operations in Germany.

Joining forces with German-based Bookwire, the Dinlebi app for the first time began to give space to more than 100,000 German and English offerings, the platform said in a written statement.

The app "is preparing to serve users in Germany with German, English, and Turkish" content, it said.

It added that Spanish-language option and contents will be available on the app soon.

Boasting features unavailable on other apps, Dinlebi offers its users the option to record notes on books with their voices or give audiobooks.

Moreover, Dinlebi users can also add ambient sounds from the app's archive such as train, seashore, or rain in the background while listening to books.

The platform offers a seven-day free trial while it has unlimited packages with monthly and annual subscriptions.