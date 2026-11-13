 Contact Us
News Sports Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new manager of Manchester United, the club announced on Friday. The club issued a statement saying the USA coach would take charge from November 18, following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

Reuters SPORTS
Published November 13,2026 04:12 PM
Subscribe
POCHETTINO TO LEAVE US TEAM AND TAKE OVER AS MAN UNITED HEAD COACH

Manchester United appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach ⁠on Friday ⁠after sacking Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants ⁠in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league campaign in four decades.

Pochettino will lead the United States ⁠soccer ⁠team in their upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester United, US Soccer said.

"The club has reached ⁠an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after ⁠the ‌conclusion ‌of their responsibilities ⁠with ‌the US Men's National Team," United ⁠said in ⁠a statement.