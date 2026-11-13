Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Manchester United appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Friday after sacking Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league campaign in four decades.
Pochettino will lead the United States soccer team in their upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester United, US Soccer said.
"The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US Men's National Team," United said in a statement.