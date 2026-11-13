Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Manchester United appointed Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as head coach ⁠on Friday ⁠after sacking Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants ⁠in the relegation zone after their worst start to a league campaign in four decades.

Pochettino will lead the United States ⁠soccer ⁠team in their upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester United, US Soccer said.

"The club has reached ⁠an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after ⁠the ‌conclusion ‌of their responsibilities ⁠with ‌the US Men's National Team," United ⁠said in ⁠a statement.





