Ten Hag says relegation a real possibility for Man Utd

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said relegation is a real possibility for the club due to the strength of the Premier League, after a 2-0 ⁠loss to Chelsea on ⁠Saturday left them one spot above the drop zone.

United are 17th with seven points from nine games, above Crystal Palace in ⁠the final relegation spot on goal difference, and are winless in their last nine matches, their longest run without a victory since 1984, according to data firm Opta.

The United board decided to stick with current manager Michael Carrick for the Chelsea game despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the ⁠Champions ⁠League in the lead-up to the match.

Asked about the possibility of United being relegated for the first time in over half a century, Ten Hag told ESPN: "In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong.

"They're all strong squads, all good managers. And if ⁠you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle -- yes, then it can become very, very difficult."

Ten Hag arrived at United in 2022 and guided them to an FA Cup and League Cup trophy during his tenure ⁠before ‌being sacked ‌in 2024.

"Before we arrived, six years ⁠without winning a trophy," said ‌the Dutch manager, who was named FC Twente's technical director ahead of the ⁠2026-27 season. "Look where they are now."

United ⁠next host AS Roma in the Champions League on ⁠Tuesday, before facing Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.







