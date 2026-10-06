Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Hosts Saudi Arabia won the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 ⁠win over the ⁠United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to again lift the trophy.

Winger ⁠Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City.

Georgios Donis' side continued their impressive start, with Feras ⁠Al Brikan ⁠making it 2-0 from close range two minutes later. They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit the bar.

The UAE were awarded a ⁠penalty but VAR overturned the decision in the 38th minute.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close range after the interval before UAE forward Fabio ⁠Lima ‌struck ‌the bar in the ⁠88th minute, leaving ‌Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

The ⁠triumph gave the Saudis ⁠a fourth Gulf Cup title, ⁠their first since 2004.







