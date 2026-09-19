Raphinha hat-trick maintains Barcelona’s perfect LaLiga start

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a 3-1 victory at Sevilla on Saturday as captain Raphinha scored a hat-trick to continue his prolific opening to the campaign.

Youssouf Fofana headed ⁠Sevilla in front after 18 minutes, ⁠but Raphinha equalised four minutes later before adding two second-half goals to seal Barcelona's seventh successive league win.

Barcelona moved provisionally six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who ⁠have a game in hand and play Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Sevilla matched the visitors in a tentative start in which goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos produced a brilliant save to deny Lamine Yamal.

The hosts then became only the second team to take the lead against Barcelona this season when Felix Correia clipped in a cross from the left and Fofana headed past Dominik Livakovic, who was deputising for the injured Joan Garcia.

Barcelona responded quickly as Raphinha ran on to Andreas ⁠Christensen's ⁠pass and calmly beat Vlachodimos.

Sevilla continued to make life uncomfortable for Barcelona, who were struggling to create chances, and almost retook the lead before halftime. An inspired Fofana backheel released Correia, but Rodri made a goal-saving tackle.

Raphinha headed in his second goal in the 52nd minute following good footwork from Lamine in the box, and the Brazilian was inches away from a third when his ⁠corner hit the post.

He did complete his hat-trick in the 69th minute, racing behind the Sevilla defence to convert another Lamine assist for his 12th league goal in seven matches.

Barcelona controlled possession as the game fizzled out in the closing stages and threatened to add a fourth as Sevilla's challenge faded, although Christensen's second-half injury was a concern ⁠for Hansi ‌Flick.

The Barca ‌coach will have been encouraged by the way ⁠his side reacted with poise after ‌falling behind and by their ability to find a way through once Sevilla's pressing had frustrated them in the ⁠first half.

Earlier on Saturday, Osasuna drew 1-1 with ⁠Rayo Vallecano, while Athletic Club and Alaves played out a goalless ⁠draw. Celta Vigo secured their first triumph of the season in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 win over Racing Santander.







