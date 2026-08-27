Fenerbahçe beat Lyon 2-1 to return to Champions League after 17 seasons

Fenerbahçe defeated Lyon 2-1 away on Wednesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League phase for the first time since reaching the group stage in the 2008-09 season.

The Turkish side advanced 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg in Istanbul ended 1-1, returning to Europe's elite club competition.

Fenerbahçe were barred by UEFA from the Champions League for two seasons following the 2011 match-fixing investigation, which prevented the Turkish club from competing in Europe's elite competition despite winning the 2010-11 Super Lig title.

The club and former president Aziz Yıldırım were later acquitted in a retrial, while a 2016 prosecution indictment described the match-fixing case as a plot by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) who had infiltrated Türkiye's judiciary and police.

Lyon started brightly, with Malick Fofana forcing Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson into a save in the eighth minute with a left-footed effort from outside the box.

Fenerbahçe gradually settled into the match and registered their first shot on target in the 13th minute, when Oğuz Aydın's effort from the left side of the box was saved by Lyon goalkeeper Dominik Greif following a pass from Talisca.

The visitors grew increasingly dangerous, with Archie Brown seeing his powerful effort from a tight angle saved by Greif in the 19th minute.

A minute later, Oğuz Aydın came close to opening the scoring when his deep corner struck the crossbar.

Fenerbahçe took the lead in the 24th minute.

Oğuz Aydın sent a cross into the area and Vedat Muriqi's initial header was saved by Greif. The Kosovo international reacted quickly to the rebound and fired into the bottom-right corner from close range.

Fenerbahçe doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Mason Greenwood delivered a cross from a corner, and Brown rose to head the ball into the top-left corner from close range.

Lyon came close to reducing the deficit in the 35th minute when Vedat Muriqi's attempted clearance from a corner struck his own post.

Ederson then denied Tyler Morton in the 41st minute, pushing away the midfielder's powerful effort from outside the box.

Fenerbahçe went into the break with a 2-0 advantage and a 3-1 aggregate lead.

Lyon began the second half with greater attacking intent, putting Fenerbahçe under pressure during the opening 10 minutes.

However, the visitors began to find space on the counterattack, with Oğuz Aydın firing high and wide from the left side of the box after being set up by Matteo Guendouzi.

Lyon pulled one back in the 61st minute. Ainsley Maitland-Niles found Fofana on the left side of the box, and the forward sent a left-footed effort into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-1.

The hosts thought they had equalized in the 64th minute when Lois Openda headed Abner Vinicius' cross into the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Lyon were denied again when Kail Boudache scored in the 71st minute, but the referee overturned the goal following a VAR review after ruling that Zachary Athekame had fouled Brown during the buildup.

Fenerbahçe looked to restore their two-goal advantage, but Guendouzi's deflected effort from outside the box in the 82nd minute was saved by Greif.

The Turkish side held on for a 2-1 victory, completing a 3-2 aggregate win and securing their place in the Champions League.