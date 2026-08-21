SPURS REPORTED TO HAVE AGREED £75 MILLION DEAL FOR CITYS SAVINHO

Spurs reported to have agreed £75 million deal for City's Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth £75 million ($102 million) to sign ⁠Manchester City ⁠winger Savinho, British media reported on Friday.

The agreement was reported ⁠to include a further £10 million in add-ons and comes a year after Spurs' unsuccessful attempt to sign the Brazil international.

Spurs and Manchester City ⁠did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported signing.

Savinho, who made 24 Premier League appearances for City last season, ⁠would be another major addition to the Spurs squad after the arrivals of midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro ⁠Tonali.

British ‌media also ‌reported that Spurs ⁠remain in ‌talks over a move for City's ⁠Egypt forward ⁠Omar Marmoush.







