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News Sports Spurs reported to have agreed £75 million deal for City's Savinho

Spurs reported to have agreed £75 million deal for City's Savinho

Tottenham have completed one half of their planned double swoop on Manchester City after an agreement was reached for the signing of Savinho. Brazil winger Savinho has been a long-term target after Spurs failed in efforts to sign him ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 21,2026 02:16 PM
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SPURS REPORTED TO HAVE AGREED £75 MILLION DEAL FOR CITYS SAVINHO

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth £75 million ($102 million) to sign ⁠Manchester City ⁠winger Savinho, British media reported on Friday.

The agreement was reported ⁠to include a further £10 million in add-ons and comes a year after Spurs' unsuccessful attempt to sign the Brazil international.

Spurs and Manchester City ⁠did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported signing.

Savinho, who made 24 Premier League appearances for City last season, ⁠would be another major addition to the Spurs squad after the arrivals of midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro ⁠Tonali.

British ‌media also ‌reported that Spurs ⁠remain in ‌talks over a move for City's ⁠Egypt forward ⁠Omar Marmoush.