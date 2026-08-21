Ronaldinho returns to football with Ravenna 11 years after last appearance

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira 'Ronaldinho' (C) during Ravenna FC team's presentation for the 2026/27 season in Ravenna, Italy, 20 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived in Italy Thursday to join Serie C side Ravenna, marking his return to professional football 11 years after his last appearance.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star signed with the Italian third-tier club in June and has also taken a stake in the team.

Ronaldinho was introduced to thousands of supporters Thursday during Ravenna's team presentation ceremony on Marina di Ravenna beach.

The club said he would be officially registered as a player, making him eligible to appear in Serie C.

The 46-year-old hopes to score his 300th career goal, although no date has been set for his Ravenna debut, and it remains unclear how many matches he will play.

"If that happens, it will be even more beautiful," Ronaldinho said when asked about reaching the milestone.

"I don't know, that depends on the president, on the trainer. I came here because of the friendship we have. We'll wait for the squad to do well. I'm here to help," he added.

Ravenna President Ignazio Cipriani said his dream was for Ronaldinho to score the last goal of his career for the club.

Ronaldinho will not feature in Ravenna's Serie C opener away to Reggiana on Monday.

The Brazilian last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015 before officially announcing his retirement in 2018.

A member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team and the recipient of the 2005 Ballon d'Or, Ronaldinho also won the Champions League with Barcelona and the Serie A title with AC Milan.

Ravenna finished third in Serie C Group B last season and are seeking a return to Serie B, where they last played in the 2007-08 campaign.