Islam Makhachev wins record 17th straight fight at UFC 330

Islam Makhachev (29-1 MMA) successfully defended his UFC welterweight championship Saturday night, defeating Ireland's Ian Machado Garry (17-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) while also setting an impressive record in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia.

With the victory, Russia's Makhachev etched his name alone in the UFC record books, extending his winning streak to 17 consecutive fights and surpassing UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva's historic 16-fight mark set from 2006-13.

Makhachev dictated the ⁠tempo throughout the 25-minute championship tilt, neutralizing the challenger with ⁠suffocating top control and chain wrestling while mixing in dynamic striking, including a damaging second-round head kick. Garry, bidding to become only the second undisputed UFC champion hailing from Ireland, stayed diligent in defensive scrambles on the mat to survive danger, but could not mount enough offense to sway the judges' scorecards.

"I have nothing but ⁠respect for Islam ... he won. I have no complaints, no excuses," Garry said inside the Octagon following the decision.

"It's always hard," Makhachev said of grinding out the victory against the challenger in the championship rounds.

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern (17-5 MMA) successfully defended her title for the first time, utilizing dominant grappling and relentless submission threats to defeat Canada's Gillian Robertson (17-9 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

Dern, a Phoenix native who fights out of Southern California, controlled the pace on the mat across 25 minutes, constantly threatening transitions and clinching attacks against her fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu standout. Dern's most dangerous moment came in the opening frame, nearly securing a buzzer-beating rear-naked choke just before the horn sounded.

While Dern had voiced confidence throughout fight week that she would finish Robertson inside the distance, the champion was pleased with her complete five-round performance.

"She's good ... thank you (everyone). I appreciate you," Dern said inside the Octagon ⁠following ⁠the win.

California lightweight Jalin Turner (16-9 MMA) made quick work of Brazil's Kaue Fernandes (11-3 MMA), needing just 39 seconds to secure a blistering first-round knockout.

Turner set up the finish with a crisp, devastating left hand that dropped Fernandes before unleashing a rapid follow-up series of punches on the canvas to force the referee to step in.

Turner has won three of his last five bouts and made it clear in his post- fight interview that he wants a top-15 ranked opponent for his next walk. The loss snapped Fernandes' three-fight unbeaten streak.

Lancaster, Pa., native Dustin Stoltzfus (17-8 MMA) snapped a two-fight skid, submitting Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-2-1 MMA) of Pittsburgh with a rear-naked choke at 4:25 of the second round at middleweight.

After dropping three of his previous four outings, Stoltzfus ⁠found a crucial rhythm in the second frame, dragging the contest to the canvas, taking Abdul- Malik's back and locking in the fight-ending choke.

While the crowd erupted in celebration, Stoltzfus kept his post-fight remarks grounded, reminding the audience that fighters are "normal people" and paying respect to Abdul-Malik, his former training partner, expressing hope that the two will share the gym mats again soon.

Abdul-Malik has dropped back-to-back fights following his first career setback against Yousri Belgaroui at a UFC Fight Night event in March.

Kicking off the main card, Argentina's Esteban Ribovics (16-3 MMA) delivered a statement performance, using a dominant striking display to finish Brazilian veteran Edson Barboza (24-15 MMA) at 1:32 of the second round.

Ribovics, who has ⁠won two of ‌his last ‌three bouts, defeated Barboza by using crisp boxing combinations, sharp leg kicks and punishing clinch work ⁠against the fence before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Following his fourth consecutive ‌loss, the 40-year-old Barboza officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts inside the Octagon, leaving his gloves on the canvas.

"Every single fight I promise, I did my best. Thank you, thank you so much," ⁠a visibly emotional Barboza said in his post-fight interview.

Barboza, who made his promotional debut in November ⁠2010, closes out a 16-year UFC tenure with an 18-15 promotional record, including 14 wins by knockout, TKO or submission and 10 ⁠Fight of the Night bonuses.

The UFC heads to the West Coast next Saturday, returning to Sacramento, Calif., with a five-round middleweight non-title UFC Fight Night headliner pitting Anthony Hernandez, who fights out of nearby El Dorado Hills, Calif., against Gregory Rodrigues of Brazil. The main event will conclude a 13-fight slate.









