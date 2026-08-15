News Sports Salah makes Trabzonspor debut in draw with Kasimpasa

Salah makes Trabzonspor debut in draw with Kasimpasa

Mohamed Salah made his Trabzonspor debut as a second-half substitute on Saturday as the Black Sea club kicked off their Turkish Süper Lig season with a 1-1 draw away at Kasımpaşa.

Mohamed Salah made his Trabzonspor debut as a second-half substitute as his new club launched their Turkish Süper Lig campaign with a 1-1 draw at Kasimpasa on Saturday.



The Egypt captain was greeted by thousands of fans when he arrived at Trabzon Airport last week to complete his free transfer and sign a two-year deal.



The 34-year-old stepped off the bench in the 58th minute but was unable to inspire his new club to victory after Noah Saviolo's first-half opener for Fatih Tekki's side was cancelled out by Adrian Benedyczak's 55th-minute penalty.



Salah fired his best chance over the crossbar in the 70th minute after controlling the ball in the area.



The former Liverpool winger's arrival at Trabzonspor ended months of speculation over his future and followed the earlier collapse of a deal to take him to their Süper Lig rivals Besiktas.



He announced in March that he would leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of last season despite signing a new two-year deal at Anfield in April 2025.



Salah became Liverpool's third-highest goal scorer of all time during eight years at the club, where he scored 257 goals in 442 appearances in total and won two Premier League titles and the Champions League.









