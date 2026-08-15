PSG sign Belgian winger Godts from Ajax

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Belgian left winger Mika Godts from Ajax on a five-year contract, the two-time European champions announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had a breakout season last year, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in the Dutch league, where he was named young player of the year.

According to Ajax, the transfer fee was 55 million euros ($64 million), including bonuses.

Godts has been capped twice by Belgium but missed out on a spot in their World Cup squad.

After coming through the academy at Genk, he signed for Ajax in 2023.

Godts went on to make 115 appearances for Ajax in all competitions, totalling 54 goal involvements.

"I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world. I can't wait to pull on this shirt and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters," Godts said in a statement on PSG's website.

Ligue 1 champions PSG face Cup winners Lens in the French Champions' Trophy on Sunday, before getting their league defence underway against Rennes next weekend.







