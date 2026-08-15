Genclerbirligi stun Fenerbahce 2-1 in dramatic Super Lig opener

Newly promoted Genclerbirligi came from behind on Saturday to defeat Fenerbahce 2-1 in the opening week of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, spoiling the visitors' title ambitions with a spirited comeback in Ankara.

Fenerbahce made a brighter start and threatened early through Oguz Aydin and Anderson Talisca, who tested the hosts inside the opening 10 minutes.

The breakthrough arrived in the 13th minute when Talisca converted from close range after a low cross from the left, giving the Yellow Canaries a deserved lead.

Despite Fenerbahce's dominance, Genclerbirligi struck in the 37th minute. After winning possession in midfield, the hosts launched a swift counterattack, and Franco Tongya finished clinically to level the score.

Fenerbahce came agonizingly close to restoring its advantage before halftime when Talisca's powerful header from a corner crashed against the crossbar.

The visitors resumed on the front foot after the break, with Ismail Yuksek forcing a fine save from Irfan Can Egribayat, while Mert Muldur headed narrowly went over from the resulting corner.

Genclerbirligi completed the turnaround in the 56th minute as Abdurrahim Dursun delivered an inviting cross from the left and Ogulcan Ulgun rose above the defense to head home the winner.

Fenerbahce pushed relentlessly for an equalizer, with Talisca twice denied by Egribayat before the Brazilian saw another long-range effort saved. Vedat Muriqi, Milan Skriniar and Mason Greenwood all came close during a sustained spell of late pressure.

Genclerbirligi's defense, however, stood firm to secure a memorable 2-1 victory and begin its return to the Turkish top flight with all three points.

- Alanyaspor vs Gaziantep

Gaziantep FK came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Corendon Alanyaspor in the opening week of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season.

The visitors made a stronger start after halftime and nearly broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, when Bryan Makouta unleashed a powerful effort from outside the penalty area that flew narrowly wide.

Gaziantep responded immediately with Kacper Kozlowski, who fired above the crossbar after being picked out by Deian Sorescu's low delivery from the right.

Alanyaspor eventually took the lead early in the second half, but the hosts found their response in the 61st minute. Sorescu won possession in midfield before embarking on a surging run toward the edge of the box, where he drilled an unstoppable strike into the net to level.

Gaziantep continued to press for a winner and almost completed the turnaround five minutes later. Alexandru Maxim slipped a pass to Kozlowski, whose curling effort was superbly saved by Victor.

The home side created one final opportunity in the 82nd minute, but Camara's long-range strike was comfortably gathered by Victor as the teams settled for a point.

The draw gives Gaziantep FK and Alanyaspor their first point of the new Super Lig campaign.