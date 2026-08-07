Man City reject Barcelona bid for Rodri - reports

Manchester City have reportedly rejected an opening bid of £38.5 million ($52 million) from Barcelona for World Cup winner Rodri.

The 30-year-old has just one season remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium and has been strongly linked with a return to his native Spain.

City are understood to want about £68 million for Rodri, who was named player of the tournament at the recent World Cup in North America.

Real Madrid had appeared likely to be Rodri's next club, but La Liga rivals Barcelona now seem to be in pole position.

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and won multiple Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League under former boss Pep Guardiola.

He won Euro 2024 and that year's Ballon d'Or before a serious knee injury ruled him out of much of the 2024/25 campaign.







