JAMES HARDENS MISDEMEANOR GUN CHARGE DISMISSED

A Texas judge has dismissed a misdemeanor gun charge against NBA superstar James Harden.

Harden, 36, was ⁠arrested on June ⁠13 after Houston police found an unholstered handgun in his vehicle.

The offense ⁠was punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

A Harris County judge dismissed the case Thursday after Harden completed an alternative resolution program, according ⁠to ⁠court records.

Court documents did not provide details of Harden's agreement, a deal that typically involves doing community service.

Harden, an 11-time All-Star guard and 2017-18 league ⁠MVP, has averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,221 games (1,007 starts) with six teams since entering the NBA as the No. 3 ⁠pick ‌in ‌2009.

Harden finished the ⁠2025-26 season with ‌Cleveland. He declined a $42.3 million player's option on ⁠his contract earlier ⁠this summer and currently ⁠is in talks with the Cavaliers about a multiyear deal.







