JAMES HARDENS MISDEMEANOR GUN CHARGE DISMISSED

A Texas judge has dismissed a misdemeanor gun charge against NBA superstar James Harden.
Harden, 36, was arrested on June 13 after Houston police found an unholstered handgun in his vehicle.
The offense was punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
A Harris County judge dismissed the case Thursday after Harden completed an alternative resolution program, according to court records.
Court documents did not provide details of Harden's agreement, a deal that typically involves doing community service.
Harden, an 11-time All-Star guard and 2017-18 league MVP, has averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,221 games (1,007 starts) with six teams since entering the NBA as the No. 3 pick in 2009.
Harden finished the 2025-26 season with Cleveland. He declined a $42.3 million player's option on his contract earlier this summer and currently is in talks with the Cavaliers about a multiyear deal.