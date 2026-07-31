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Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe leaves the club

Newcastle confirmed the departure of manager Eddie Howe on Friday following a five-year stint at St James' Park. The Premier League club said in a statement that it had accepted Howe's decision, thanking him for his "extraordinary contribution".

Reuters SPORTS
Published July 31,2026 07:12 PM
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NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER EDDIE HOWE LEAVES THE CLUB

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role, ⁠the Premier ⁠League club said on Friday, ending a five-year spell in ⁠charge.

The 48-year-old guided Newcastle to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years when they won the League Cup in 2025 and ⁠also ⁠led the club into the 2023 and 2025 Champions League during his tenure.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, ⁠heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests ⁠of ‌both ‌myself and the ⁠club to ‌step away, recharge and take a ⁠break," Howe ⁠said in a statement.