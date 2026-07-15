Beşiktaş sign winger Leandro Trossard from Arsenal

Belgium forward Leandro Trossard has joined Turkish Super Lig side Beşiktaş on a three-year contract from Arsenal with an ⁠option for a further ⁠year, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, whose Arsenal contract was due to run until 2027, ⁠moves in a deal reported by Beşiktaş to be worth 18 million euros ($21 million), payable in six equal instalments over three years.

"Beşiktaş Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. has informed the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that an agreement has been reached with ⁠professional ⁠football player Leandro Trossard and his club regarding his permanent transfer," the club said in a statement.

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that Trossard had been given permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical ahead of ⁠the move.

The Belgian made 174 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023.

Trossard scored six goals and provided six assists in 31 ⁠league ‌appearances ‌last season as Mikel Arteta's ⁠side ended a ‌22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Trossard has earned 57 ⁠caps for Belgium, scoring 14 ⁠goals and representing his country at ⁠four major tournaments.









