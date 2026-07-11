FIFA to sell off World Cup final turf for $445 a piece

FIFA will sell off pieces of the pitch from the World Cup final, with fans able to buy small parts of the grass turf for around $445.



"Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Piece of the pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake," the description on FIFA's online shop says.



"Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events. The acrylic USB features an authenticity film, while offering a sleek, contemporary display piece."





FIFA specifically points out that the individual items will only be shipped after the match on July 19 in New Jersey and that, as things stand, delivery is only available within the US and to Europe.



The grass turf has to be ripped up anyway as the NFL's New York Giants and Jets use an artificial field underneath. Many NFL players would prefer keeping the grass.

