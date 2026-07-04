Egypt edge out Australia 4-2 in penalty shootouts to advance to next round

Egypt players celebrate after the match as Egypt qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup (REUTERS)

After a lengthy 1-1 stalemate in full time, Egypt edged out Australia 4-2 in penalty shootouts to advance to the Round of 16 from the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Egypt took the lead in the 13th minute through Emam Ashour. After his initial effort from a free kick on the angle was blocked by Jackson Irvine, the Pharaohs recycled possession and Mohamed Hafez delivered the ball back into the box, where Ashour rose to head firmly past Tom Beach for his second goal of the tournament.

Australia had started brightly, but Ashour's precise header quickly swung the momentum in Egypt's favor. From that point, the Pharaohs looked composed and in control.

The Socceroos gradually settled after the early setback and went into the break still very much in the contest. They registered six attempts to Egypt's three, with much of their threat coming from set-pieces and balls played in behind for the pace of Nestory Irankunda, though Egypt's defense coped well with the danger.

Australia found their equalizer in the 55th minute, and it came from another dead-ball situation. A dangerous inswinging free kick from Aiden O'Neill caused chaos in the box, and Mohamed Hany inadvertently turned the ball past Mostafa Shobeir while trying to stop Alessandro Circati from getting on the end of it, resulting in an own goal.

Tony Popovic's side carried far more attacking intent after the break, playing with greater directness and pace, and they were rewarded with a leveller. Once back on terms, Australia were content to sit deeper and challenge Egypt to break them down, but the Pharaohs struggled to create any real openings.

With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, the match went to extra time, where the deadlock remained unbroken. After 120 minutes failed to separate the teams, the contest was sent to a penalty shootout to decide who would progress.

Egypt, who had not won a World Cup match since their first appearance in 1934 before this tournament, are now through to the round of 16 after defeating Australia 4-2 in penalties.

As Australia leaves the tournament, Egypt will play either Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round of 16.