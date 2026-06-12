Silva joins Benfica as head coach on two-year contract

Former Fulham coach Marco Silva has joined Benfica as their manager on a two-year deal with the option to extend for another year, the Portuguese club said on Friday.
Silva left Fulham after five years in charge, guiding the club back to the Premier League and leading them to an 11th-place finish last season.
Benfica finished third in Liga Portugal under Jose Mourinho, who left to take over as Real Madrid's head coach.
Silva, 48, previously managed Benfica's local rivals Sporting in 2014-15, leading them to the Portuguese Cup. He joined Olympiacos the following season, and helped them to win the Greek Super League.
After short spells at Hull City, Watford and Everton, Silva joined Fulham in 2021, and helped them to win the second-tier Championship on his debut season.
Fulham reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice under Silva, and established themselves as a stable Premier League side.