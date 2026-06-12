Silva joins Benfica as head coach on two-year contract

Former Fulham coach Marco Silva has joined Benfica as their manager on a two-year ⁠deal with the ⁠option to extend for another year, the Portuguese club said on Friday.

Silva left ⁠Fulham after five years in charge, guiding the club back to the Premier League and leading them to an 11th-place finish last season.

Benfica finished third in Liga Portugal under Jose Mourinho, who left ⁠to ⁠take over as Real Madrid's head coach.

Silva, 48, previously managed Benfica's local rivals Sporting in 2014-15, leading them to the Portuguese Cup. He joined Olympiacos the following season, ⁠and helped them to win the Greek Super League.

After short spells at Hull City, Watford and Everton, Silva joined Fulham in 2021, and helped them ⁠to ‌win ‌the second-tier Championship on ⁠his debut season.

Fulham ‌reached the FA Cup quarter-finals twice under Silva, ⁠and established themselves as ⁠a stable Premier League side.







