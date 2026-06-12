CANADAS LARIN SALVAGES 1-1 DRAW AGAINST BOSNIA IN GROUP B OPENER

Canada striker Cyle Larin came off the bench to grab a 1-1 draw for his side ⁠against Bosnia and ⁠Herzegovina in a frenetic Group B opener on Friday that long looked like it would ⁠end in defeat for the World Cup co-hosts.

Bosnia went ahead in the 21st minute when Jovo Lukic steered home a flick-on from a corner for his first international goal, but Canada thundered forward and should have equalised ⁠through ⁠Richie Laryea in the 53rd, only for Bosnia's Sead Kolasinac to miraculously steer his shot off the crossbar and away to safety.

The Canadians continued to attack relentlessly, but despite creating plenty of ⁠chances they lacked precision in their finishing as the Bosnians dealt with a succession of crosses and looked to be heading for a narrow win.

Larin had other ideas, however, ⁠when ‌introduced ‌in the 76th minute ⁠and made an immediate ‌impact, swivelling in the box and firing home a ⁠deflected strike less than ⁠three minutes later to equalise ⁠and send the home crowd into raptures.







