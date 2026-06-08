Aziz Yıldırım elected Fenerbahçe president in extraordinary vote

Former Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım was elected to lead the Turkish club once again after defeating challenger Hakan Safi in Sunday's Extraordinary General Assembly.

According to official results announced by the club, Yıldırım received 17,245 votes, while Safi secured 9,927 votes.

Addressing supporters at Chobani Stadium after the result was confirmed, Yıldırım called for unity within the Fenerbahçe community.

"The winner is Fenerbahçe," he said. "Fenerbahçe needs unity and solidarity. We will not allow divisions to damage this great club."

The newly elected president pledged to take swift action both on and off the field, promising to strengthen the squad within 15 days and expressing confidence that the club can challenge for the league title.

He also outlined plans to improve Fenerbahçe's financial position and expand the club's stadium.

Yıldırım's victory marks a return to the presidency for one of the most influential figures in Fenerbahçe's history.

He previously served as club president from 1998 to 2018.