Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden for talks on defense package for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he had arrived in Sweden on a working visit.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he plans to focus on strengthening defense cooperation and securing additional military support for Ukraine in meetings with Swedish officials.

"Today on a working visit to Sweden, we are preparing a large defense package for Ukraine and a strong step towards Gripen fighter jets, which will definitely make our Combat Aviation more effective," he said.

The Ukrainian president said meetings were scheduled with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, along with broader talks involving delegations and representatives from Sweden's defense industry.

The visit comes as Ukraine continues efforts to secure additional Western military assistance, including advanced air defense systems and modern fighter aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.





