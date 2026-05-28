Iran football chief says World Cup visas must be issued on time

Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said timely issuance of visas remains one of the main concerns ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to Iranian media on Thursday.

"The visa issue is currently one of the most important matters. FIFA must resolve the issuance process so visas are issued on time and team members and companions can travel without problems," Taj said.

He added that Iran had already submitted the required lists and requests related to the tournament and that the matter would be jointly coordinated and announced with Mexico, Canada, and the US.

Taj also said concerns previously raised over hosting conditions and possible sensitivities in the US had "partly decreased."

"At the moment, there are no particular problems in Mexico and conditions are proceeding normally," he said.

The Iranian football chief further stated that the US side had reportedly shown cooperation regarding certain arrangements, including issues related to the presence of Iranians and meeting some logistical requirements.

Iran's national football team last week submitted visa applications at the US Embassy in Ankara ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Members of the Iranian squad traveled from their training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya to the capital Ankara to complete visa procedures.

The team has been holding a training camp in Antalya since May 19.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, first vice president of the Iranian Football Federation, previously said the delegation would also complete Canadian visa procedures during the visit, with several foreign-based Iranian players expected to join the process.



