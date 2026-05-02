Bayern score in stoppage time to rescue 3-3 draw against strugglers Heidenheim

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich scored through Michael Olise with the last kick of the game to snatch a 3-3 draw against bottom club Heidenheim in the league on Saturday, after battling back from two goals down.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany rotated ⁠his side heavily after Tuesday's 5-4 loss ⁠to Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg and ahead of next week's return match in Munich.

Treble-chasing Bayern, who have already secured the league title, quickly found themselves two goals down ⁠with Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci finding far too much space to beat keeper Jonas Urbig.

The Bavarians, who last week came from 3-0 down to beat Mainz 05 4-3 in the Bundesliga and cut the deficit against PSG from 5-2 to 5-4 on Tuesday, pulled back a goal with Leon Goretzka's superb freekick just before the break.

The midfielder, who will be leaving Bayern at the end of the season, volleyed in from close range in the 57th to level but Heidenheim, desperate for points to have a shot at reaching the relegation playoff spot in ⁠the ⁠last two remaining matchdays, hit back once more.

Zivzivadze curled a shot into the top far corner after shaking off Olise in the 76th to put his team 3-2 up and set a club record for scoring for a fourth successive league match. Substitute Olise then grabbed a point for the hosts with a long-range effort that went in off the back of Heidenheim keeper Diant Ramaj 10 minutes into stoppage time.

"What happened in the first half worked well ⁠for Heidenheim but not for us," Kompany told a press conference.

"In the second half what remains is how the team just keeps going and going. Yes we could have done it better. I can understand that it cannot always be perfect but the way the lads fight back should not be taken for granted."

Bayern have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches across all competitions.

"Now it's game over, everyone is ⁠fit and ‌that is ‌what we wanted for the next game (against PSG)," Kompany said. "As ⁠a former defender I know the feeling that ‌comes with conceding many goals in a week. Paris, Mainz and Heidenheim, we conceded too many goals...but we always show a reaction."

Bayern ⁠are on 83 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 67, ⁠in action at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Heidenheim are in last place on 23, ⁠two behind VfL Wolfsburg, and three off St Pauli in the relegation playoff spot. Both the Wolves and St Pauli play on Sunday.







