Nottingham Forest appoint Pereira as manager after Dyche sacking

Nottingham Forest have spun the managerial roulette wheel again, appointing Vítor Pereira on an 18-month deal just days after sacking Sean Dyche.

Published February 15,2026
Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira will take over as Nottingham Forest's manager on an 18-month deal after the ⁠sacking of Sean ⁠Dyche, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach is Forest's fourth permanent manager this ⁠season after Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

Dyche was dismissed after 114 days in charge, with Wednesday's goalless Premier League draw against bottom-placed Wolves proving to be his final match.

Pereira will begin his duties in Thursday's Europa League game against ⁠Turkish ⁠side Fenerbahce, as Forest look for stability after winning only three of their last 13 matches.

Pereira was sacked by Wolves earlier this season in November after a winless run of 10 games, marking his sixth straight year ⁠leaving a managerial post.

The 57-year-old has had spells across five countries since 2020, managing Shanghai SIPG, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Flamengo and Al Shabab before joining Wolves in December 2024, but his stay at ⁠Molineux ‌lasted ‌only 11 months.

Forest are 17th ⁠in the league ‌standings after a three-game winless run and sit one place above ⁠the relegation zone, with ⁠12 matches left to secure their ⁠top-flight status.