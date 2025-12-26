3 women injured in knife attack on Paris metro

Three women were injured after being stabbed by a man on Line 3 of the Paris metro on Friday, French daily Le Parisien reported.

An armed man pulled out a knife and stabbed three women at different stations along the line connecting the Bagnolet and Levallois-Perret communes, Le Parisien confirmed, citing a police source.

The victims were treated at the scene and sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who is reportedly of Malian origin and born in 2000 according to the police, was later arrested at his home.

The terrorist motive has reportedly been ruled out, and the attack is believed by the police to be the act of a disturbed individual or someone who is psychologically fragile.