NBA roundup: Timberwolves surge past James Harden, Clippers

Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 109-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Julius Randle finished with 24 points for the Timberwolves, who won their fifth game in a row. Naz Reid finished with 19 points off the bench, and Anthony Edwards scored 15 points despite making only three of 11 shots from the field.

James Harden scored 34 points on 10-for-18 shooting to lead the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard finished with 20 points, and Ivica Zubac posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden surpassed Carmelo Anthony to move into sole possession of 10th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He finished the game with 28,303 career points, which bumped Anthony (28,289 points) out of the league's all-time top 10.

Nets 119, Pelicans 101

Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high-tying 35 points and Brooklyn led virtually the entire way in a victory over NBA-worst New Orleans in New York.

The Nets won for the third time in four games thanks to Porter's third straight 30-point game and eighth overall. Brooklyn also improved to 5-6 in its past 11 since dropping 11 of its first 12. Porter made 14 of 23 shots, including 5 of 10 3-pointers. He also added nine rebounds as the Nets led by as many as 28.

Trey Murphy III scored 23 but the Pelicans lost their sixth straight. New Orleans dropped to 3-21 overall and 1-11 under interim coach James Borrego.

Hawks 131, Wizards 116

Jalen Johnson recorded his second consecutive triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak by beating host Washington.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 21 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 and Luke Kennard had 15 for the Hawks, who led by as many as 20 in the second quarter before Washington rallied in the second half. Vit Krejci scored 14 points, Dyson Daniels had 12 and Asa Newell 11.

CJ McCollum led the Wizards with 28 points, including seven 3-pointers. Tristan Vukcevic scored a season-high 18, Justin Champagnie added 16, Will Riley and Kyshawn George had 15 apiece and Bub Carrington scored 14.

Warriors 99, Cavaliers 94

Pat Spencer scored 12 of his career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter of his initial NBA start and Gui Santos added 14 points off the bench, lifting injury-plagued Golden State past host Cleveland.

The Cavaliers trailed 97-94 with 4.1 seconds remaining when Donovan Mitchell got a clean look at a 3-pointer from the right wing, but it bounced off the rim. Two-way point guard Spencer grabbed the rebound and converted both free throws to ice the win.

Buddy Hield had 13 points and Quinten Post collected 12 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors. Mitchell poured in 16 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth, including four 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Garland scored 17 points as Cleveland shot a season-low 34.6% from the field and 23.8% on 3-pointers.

Pistons 124, Bucks 112

Cade Cunningham led seven Detroit players in double figures with 23 points and added 12 assists as they rolled past visiting Milwaukee.

Isaiah Stewart had 19 points and Jalen Duren powered for 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons. Ausar Thompson supplied 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Javonte Green also contributed 13 points, while Caris LeVert tossed in 11 and Jaden Ivey added 10.

Kevin Porter Jr. topped the Bucks with 32 points, six assists and four steals. Kyle Kuzma contributed 15 points, Myles Turner had 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 11. Ryan Rollins chipped in 10 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Kings 127, Heat 111

Zach LaVine scored 29 of his season-high 42 points in the first half, helping lead visiting Sacramento to a victory over Miami.

LaVine made eight of his 13 3-point attempts for the Kings, who snapped a four-game skid, improving to 3-10 on the road. Keegan Murray added 16 points, while Nique Clifford scored 15 and DeMar DeRozan tallied 13 for Sacramento, which led by as many as 28.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 27 points, followed by Simone Fontecchio's 20 and Norman Powell's 18. Andrew Wiggins scored 13 points and Nikola Jovic added 12 for Miami, which dropped its third straight.

Mavericks 122, Rockets 109

Anthony Davis scored 29 points on 14-of-19 shooting and collected eight rebounds to help host Dallas post a solid win over Houston.

Brandon Williams matched his season high of 20 points and Cooper Flagg added 19 points as the Mavericks won for the fourth time in five games. Naji Marshall scored 15 points, P.J. Washington added 14 points, seven rebounds and matched his career high of five steals, and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and seven assists.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter and Jabari Smith Jr. added 22 points for the Rockets. Aaron Holiday had 19 points and fellow reserve Reed Sheppard had 12 as Houston sustained its worst losing margin of the season.









