INSA POLL SHOWS GERMANYS COALITION AT LOWEST RATING SINCE MAY

Insa poll shows Germany's coalition at lowest rating since May

An Insa survey for Bild's Sunday edition shows that Germany's ruling coalition is continuing to lose ground with the public.

DPA SPORTS Published December 07,2025

Germany's ruling coalition continues to lose public support, according to an Insa survey conducted for the Sunday edition of the Bild newspaper.



Around 70% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the work of the coalition government, which includes the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).



Only 21% expressed satisfaction, marking the lowest approval rating measured by the institute since the government took office in May.



Chancellor Friedrich Merz of the CDU also received poor marks, with 68% of respondents dissatisfied with his performance and 23% approving.



The survey of 1,005 people was conducted from December 4 to 5.



On Friday, German lawmakers approved a controversial pension reform package that had sparked heated debates within the coalition in recent weeks. Economists have warned the reforms, designed to stabilize pension levels, could prompt higher taxes and weigh on economic growth.











