In first start, Pat Spencer helps Warriors edge Cavaliers

Pat Spencer scored 12 of his career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter of his initial NBA start and Gui Santos added 14 points off the bench, lifting the injury-plagued Golden State Warriors to a 99-94 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Cleveland trailed 97-94 with 4.1 seconds remaining when Donovan Mitchell got a clean look at a 3-pointer from the right wing, but it bounced off the rim. Two-way point guard Spencer grabbed the rebound and converted both free throws to ice the win.

Superstar guard Stephen Curry (left quadriceps bruise), forwards Jimmy Butler (left knee soreness) and Draymond Green (right midfoot sprain), and center Al Horford (sciatic nerve irritation) -- all starters -- were among the seven Warriors not in uniform.

Buddy Hield had 13 points and Quinten Post collected 12 points and nine rebounds for Golden State, which didn't trail in the second half. The Warriors had lost two straight and three of their last four contests.

Mitchell poured in 16 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth, including four 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Garland scored 17 points as Cleveland shot a season-low 34.6% from the field and 23.8% on 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers have lost five of seven, including three of four at home.

Golden State carried a 45-36 advantage into halftime, fueled by 10 points from Post and nine from Hield. Mobley and Garland each had 10 for the Cavaliers, who missed seven shots on one possession and had a 26.9 field-goal percentage in their lowest scoring half of the season.

Mobley had six points as Cleveland held a 18-12 lead after the first quarter, despite missing all 10 of its 3-point attempts. The Warriors were 4 of 23 on field-goal tries and had no one with more than one basket.

Golden State shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (left knee) made his season debut Thursday after undergoing reconstructive surgery, but he was held out of the first half of a back-to-back set. The Warriors play at the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (right third finger strain) missed his ninth game in the last 10, while shooting guard Sam Merrill (right hand sprain) sat out his 11th in a row.









