De Bruyne goes under the knife for hamstring injury

Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne underwent an operation on his injured hamstring in his native Belgium on Wednesday, the Serie A club announced.

"As planned, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery on Wednesday in Antwerp, following a high-grade tear of the biceps femoris in the right thigh," Napoli said in a statement.

"The operation went well. De Bruyne, who was assisted during the operation by the head of Napoli's medical staff, Dr. Raffaele Canonico, will now begin the first post-surgery phase of rehabilitation in Belgium."

De Bruyne sustained the hamstring injury while scoring a penalty for league leaders Napoli in a 3-1 win over Serie A title rivals Inter Milan on Saturday.

De Bruyne, 34, has scored four times since joining Napoli following his departure from Manchester City in the summer, three times from the penalty spot and once with a free-kick.

Napoli sports coordinator Gabriele Oriali said Tuesday that he expected De Bruyne to be out of action for three to four months.









