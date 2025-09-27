News Sports Palace end Liverpool’s winning start to the Premier League season

Eddie Nketiah scored deep in stoppage-time as Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday, ending their perfect Premier League record.

Eddie Nketiah struck deep in stoppage-time as Crystal Palace ended Liverpool's 100% Premier League record with a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday.



Ismaila Sarr gave Palace the lead from a corner in the ninth minute.



Federico Chiesa's volley with just three minutes left looked to have snatched a point for Arne Slot's side, only for Nketiah to fire home at the far post from a long throw.



Igor Thiago scored twice in the first half to set Brentford on their way to a deserved 3-1 home win over Manchester United.



Benjamin Sesko got his first United goal to give Ruben Amorim's side hope heading into the second half.



Bruno Fernandes then saw his spot-kick saved by Caoimhin Kelleher with 15 minutes left before substitute Mathias Jensen scored Brentford's third in added time.



Manchester City shrugged off last weekend's late draw at Arsenal with a 5-1 home win over Burnley.



City took a 12th minute lead through an own goal from Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.



Jaidon Anthony equalised in the 38th minute, but Mateus Nunes had City back in front again just after the hour.



Esteve deflected in Oscar Bobb's shot for another unfortunate own goal after 65 minutes, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in added time.



Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Chelsea.



Enzo Fernandez gave Chelsea a first-half lead, but Trevoh Chalobah was dismissed for hauling down Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez in the 53rd minute.



Danny Welbeck had Brighton level with 13 minutes left before Maxim de Cuyper headed in from close range. Welbeck then scored a second deep in added time.



Bournemouth fought back to draw 2-2 at Leeds United with a late goal from Eli Kroupi.



Antoine Semenyo's free-kick put the Cherries ahead but Joe Rodon headed Leeds level and Sean Longstaff looked to have completed the turnaround in the 54th minute.



