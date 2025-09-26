News Sports Kane reaches 100 Bayern goals for scoring record

Kane reaches 100 Bayern goals for scoring record

Harry Kane scored twice Friday to become the fastest player to reach 100 goals for Bayern Munich in Europe's top five leagues.

DPA SPORTS Published September 26,2025 Subscribe

Harry Kane scored twice on Friday night for Bayern Munich to become the fastest man to reach 100 goals for one club in Europe's top five leagues.



England captain Kane converted a penalty in the 45th for 2-0 and netted again in the 65th minute for 3-0 in the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen to reach the milestone in his 104th match since joining Bayern in 2023 from Tottenham Hotspur.



That was one better than the 105 matches Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland needed to reach the century at Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.











