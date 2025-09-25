Lionel Messi double helps Inter Miami thrash New York City

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-0 win at New York City.



The Argentina forward doubled the visitors lead 16 minutes from time after compatriot Baltasar Rodriguez had put them ahead two minutes before half-time.



Luis Suarez added a third from the penalty spot, before Messi completed the rout in the 86th minute.



The win puts Inter Miami third in the MLS Eastern Conference and they will go top should they win their two games in hand on leaders Philadelphia Union.



Messi's through ball was coolly slotted home by Rodriguez in the 43rd minute as Miami moved ahead before the break.



The game remained in the balance until a late flurry of goals, which started when Messi sprung the offside trap and flicked the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Matthew Freese.



Suarez converted a penalty and moments later Messi jinked into the area and placed a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.



