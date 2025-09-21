Guineans vote on new constitution in long-awaited referendum

Guinea on Sunday holds a referendum on a new constitution, seen as the first step in its transition back to civilian rule and elections following a military coup in 2021.



The proposed constitution is highly controversial because, contrary to earlier promises, it would allow members of the military to run for president. Transitional President Mamady Doumbouya, who led the coup four years ago, is expected to stand, and the opposition accuses him of trying to entrench his power.



The constitution would also extend the presidential term from five to seven years, strengthen the government's executive branch and make it harder for political parties to gain access to elections.



In recent months, several activists, politicians and journalists have been arrested or disappeared. The military-controlled authorities have either temporarily suspended or permanently dissolved the country's largest opposition parties, along with dozens of smaller parties and several media outlets. Demonstrations have been banned since 2022.



The military junta seized power in September 2021, overthrowing former president Alpha Condé, who was democratically elected but later tightened his grip and ruled autocratically.



Condé now leads one of the suspended opposition parties from exile in Turkey and is under investigation by the military authorities and other former government members for corruption and illegal enrichment.



Guinea is one of largest global suppliers of bauxite, an ore used in the production of aluminium, and is preparing to open the world's largest iron ore mine. However, the coastal state with a population of around 15 million ranks among the lowest in the world in terms of prosperity, life expectancy and education. More than 6.7 million voters are registered to vote in Sunday's referendum.

