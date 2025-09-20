Kane treble helps Bayern extend perfect Bundesliga start at Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich maintained their flawless start in the Bundesliga by beating Hoffenheim 4-1 away on Saturday after Harry Kane netted two penalties to bag his ninth hat-trick for the club.

Vincent Kompany made five changes to the team that beat Chelsea in their midweek Champions League opener and 17-year-old winger Lennart Karl, handed his first start, assisted the opener when Kane scored for the league leaders from his corner.

Kane doubled the advantage early in the second half with a penalty after a handball before completing his treble with another spot-kick after substitute Michael Olise was fouled.

Vladimir Coufal gave Hoffenheim a consolation goal with a deflected free-kick in the 82nd but Bayern sealed the win when Serge Gnabry got the fourth in the ninth minute of injury time.









